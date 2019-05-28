Greek bank deposits rise in April for second month in a row

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in April for the second successive month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Businesses and household deposits increased to 134.69 billion euros ($150.61 billion) from a downwardly revised 133.28 billion in March, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt. [Reuters]