Girl, 8, recovering from stray bullet now out of ICU

An 8-year-old girl who was seriously injured by a stray bullet during Easter celebrations in the village of Thespies in Viotia was Tuesday removed from the intensive care unit of the Aglaia Kyriakou Hospital in Athens after doctors deemed that her condition has improved.



The girl, who was hit by the bullet while playing in the yard of her house on Easter Sunday, had been in the ICU for a month.



She is now breathing without a respirator, has opened her eyes and is moving her arms and legs, according to doctors who have expressed cautious optimism about her continued recovery.



A 54-year-old man has been charged after admitting to firing shots in the air in celebration of Easter with an unlicensed revolver.