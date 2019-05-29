Bakoyannis confronted by self-styled anarchists in Petralona

New Democracy-backed Athens mayor candidate Costas Bakoyannis was late Tuesday confronted by self-styled anarchists while he was having a dinner meeting with municipal candidates at a restaurant in the Athens neighborhood of Petralona.



The protesters, who emerged from an anarchist squat in the area, shouted slogans in solidarity with convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, while demanding that Bakoyannis leave the neighborhood. Bakoyannis did not leave before wrapping up the meeting around 1 a.m.



Bakoyiannis’ election campaign kiosk was last week targeted by anti-establishment protesters during a vandal attack ahead of the first round of municipal elections.



The now-defunct November 17 group assassinated Bakoyannis’ father, Pavlos, in 1989.