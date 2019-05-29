SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek shooter Anna Korakaki wins gold in Munich

Greek Olympic and world champion Anna Korakaki on Wednesday claimed the top spot in the 10-meter air pistol women's final at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, held in Munich from May 24-31.

Korakaki scored a total of 241.4 points to secure the gold medal in her category.

China's Qian Wei came in second with 239.6 points and Korea's Korean Kim Minjung won bronze with 220.8. 

