Police bus overturns on Corinth-Tripoli highway

Seven police officers and six prisoners were injured on Wednesday when an armored bus overturned on the Corinth-Tripoli highway in southern Greece.

All 13 were taken to hospital, where they received treatment for light injuries.

The police bus was transferring prisoners from Corinth to a jail in Tripoli. It was not clear what caused the accident. 

