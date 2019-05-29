Police bus overturns on Corinth-Tripoli highway
Seven police officers and six prisoners were injured on Wednesday when an armored bus overturned on the Corinth-Tripoli highway in southern Greece.
All 13 were taken to hospital, where they received treatment for light injuries.
The police bus was transferring prisoners from Corinth to a jail in Tripoli. It was not clear what caused the accident.