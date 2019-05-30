Volunteer rescue group to conduct disaster drill in Attica

A volunteer rescue group working for the municipality of Athens will hold a large three-day exercise in dealing with natural disasters, starting on Friday.



The field training of the Elite Special Task Force of Athens (EPOMEA) will include setting up camp and an operation center to coordinate the volunteers, a medical first aid tent, a kitchen to feed volunteers, a first-aid unit, a weather station and a telecommunications center.

The exercise will be held at the former army camp in Amygdaleza, in cooperation with the local municipalities and will involve volunteers from Greece and abroad.