Greek authorities arrest suspected ISIS member, report says

Greek authorities have arrested the jihadi husband of a German woman that is standing trial in Munich for letting a 5-year-old Yazidi girl die of thirst, his lawyer told Euronews on Thursday.



The 27-year-old, a suspected member of the Islamic State (ISIS) from Iraq identified as Taha A., was arrested on a European warrant 15 days ago and could face extradition to Germany to stand trial alongside his wife, Jennifer W., according to Euronews.

According to the same report, prosecutors have accused the suspect of “purchasing” the Yazidi child and her mother, a co-plaintiff in the trial, as household “slaves” and holding them in captivity while living in Mosul in 2015.