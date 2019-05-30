Metro, ISAP and tram disruption in Athens on Friday

There will be no services on the Athens metro, the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway and the tram before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m. on Friday as staff stage two walkouts to protest understaffing, cutbacks and the privatization of public transport.



In a statement, the workers’ union highlighted “dramatic shortages in staff and spare parts, which make it difficult to serve passengers and are leading fixed-rail transport services to total obsolescence.”



They also accused the government and the country’s so-called privatizations hyperfund of focusing purely on numbers and “sacrificing the people’s public transport services.”