Metro, ISAP and tram disruption in Athens on Friday
Online
There will be no services on the Athens metro, the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway and the tram before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m. on Friday as staff stage two walkouts to protest understaffing, cutbacks and the privatization of public transport.
There will be no services on the Athens metro, the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway and the tram before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m. on Friday as staff stage two walkouts to protest understaffing, cutbacks and the privatization of public transport.
In a statement, the workers’ union highlighted “dramatic shortages in staff and spare parts, which make it difficult to serve passengers and are leading fixed-rail transport services to total obsolescence.”
They also accused the government and the country’s so-called privatizations hyperfund of focusing purely on numbers and “sacrificing the people’s public transport services.”