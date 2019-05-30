WWF Hellas warns of failings after Mati disaster

A smiling boy is depicted in a mural at the 1st Primary School of Rafina, in a photograph released Thursday. The mural is dedicated to the 103 people who died in disastrous wildfires that ravaged Mati and other parts of eastern Attica last July. In a statement Thursday, conservation group WWF Hellas pointed to dangerous shortfalls in the country’s forest fire protection system. The organization underlined a “total” lack of prevention planning on the local authority level, adding that central government does not prioritize prevention and fails to review and update fire risks. [InTime News]