The 2 million taxpayers who have already filed their income tax declarations for this year may now correct any mistakes on their online statements without incurring a fine. This is provided they do so by June 30, or any extended deadline the Finance Ministry announces for statement submission.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue announced on Thursday that the application for declaration corrections is already available on its www.aade.gr website, as a special section has been added concerning the submission of declaration amendments. This means that, as long as it is filed within the deadline, the amended declaration will be considered the original.

Normally, fines for corrections to statements after the definitive submission range from 100 to 500 euros. This will now only apply to amendments submitted after June 30.