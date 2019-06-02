NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Chios priest throws coins at SYRIZA MP's face over name deal

A SYRIZA MP for the eastern Aegean island of Chios, Andreas Michailidis, said on Sunday that he would complain to the local bishop after a priest attacked him in a village church.

The cleric reportedly threw a handful of coins at his face to protest the leftist government’s contentious name deal with North Macedonia.

The unnamed priest grabbed the coins from the collection box after a service at a church in the village of Flatia and hurled them at the MP, shouting, “take the 30 pieces of silver for which you sold off Macedonia” and calling him a traitor.

Michailidis left the church but said he would report the priest.

