EU migration commissioner to meet Turkish president

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will be traveling to Turkey on Monday to meet with high-ranking officials.

The Greek commissioner will reportedly hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu, which are expected to focus on Turkey's efforts to implement a migration deal with the European Union and to prevent crossings over its border into Greece.