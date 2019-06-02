MONDAY

The European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) organizes an event on artificial intelligence and an EU cyber-crisis management blueprint. To Tuesday, at the Apollon Divani Hotel, Vouliagmeni, southern Attica. (Info: www.enisa.europa.eu)

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will release the May report of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee organizes its 4th WIB Dialogue Series event, titled: “Adversity & Failure: Drivers to Success.” Starts at 4.30 p.m. at the Galaxy Room of the Athens Hilton hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) holds its annual international conferences on History & Archaeology, on Literature, on Urban Studies & Planning, on Geography, on Transportation, on Engineering Education & Teaching, and on Classical & Byzantine Studies, at the Titania Hotel, 52 Panepistimiou, Athens. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

Piraeus Bank and Aegean Air will issue their first-quarter financial results.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its first-quarter provisional data on the Quarterly National Accounts.

The 14th Customer Service Conference takes place at the OTEAcademy amphitheater, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.customerserviceconference.gr)

The 100% Hotel Workshop Tour concludes this year in Myconos, at the Saint John Myconos Hotel. (Info: www.hotelshow.gr)

Listed firm Dromeas will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

Athens-listed corporations Motor Oil, Terna Energy, General Commercial, Alpha Trust Andromeda and Sfakianakis hold their annual general meetings.

The Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) hosts its annual meeting of members at its conference center.

THURSDAY

The 9th Infocom Mobile & Connected World Conference, on “Building the 5G Ecosystem,” is held at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: www.mwc.gr)

The Social Media Conference 2019 takes place at the OTEAcademy amphitheater, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.socialmediaconference.gr)

The ICAP Group organizes its 5th Human Capital Summit, on “Careers: Where they are directed and by whom,” at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: www.icap.gr)

The French-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds its annual general meeting.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the March results of its Labor Force Survey.

Listed companies Mytilineos, Thessaloniki Water Company and Entersoft hold their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

Athens Real Estate Expo 2019 (ARExpo) opens at the Helexpo Maroussi, 39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: www.arexpo.gr)

The 6th Unified Communications & Collaboration Conference takes place at the Metropolitan Expo center by the Athens airport. (Info: www.comsol.gr)

The Shanghai City Museum of Traditional Medical Techniques and the Municipality of Maroussi organize a Traditional Chinese Medicine Exhibition at 207 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens. To June 11. (Info: 211.404.8108)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the first-quarter readings of its turnover index on accommodation and food service activities, and the provisional data for April’s commercial transactions.

Athens-listed enterprises Hellenic Petroleum, Titan Cement, Euromedica, Creta Farms and GEKE hold general meetings of shareholders.