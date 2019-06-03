Elections put off submission deadlines

Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for the submission of tax declarations and is about to do the same for applications to enter the payment programs for debts to the state and the social security funds, due to the general election next month.

The deadline for individual taxpayers and businesses to upload their income tax statements has been extended from June 30 to July 29, for taxpayers to avoid the hassle with the election set for July 7, but also in order to prevent them from suffering another pre-election shock when they see their dues for this year, as has been the case for the middle classes in recent years.

Despite the extension of the submission deadline, the date for the first installment of any tax due remains July 31. The second is end-September and the third end-November. The extension for declaration submissions has also resulted in the deadline for the payment of the first tranche of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) being pushed back from end-August to end-September.

Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou also said on Monday that the deadline for entering the payment mechanism for dues to the state has been changed from June 28 to end-September.

