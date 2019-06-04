Suspected migrant smuggler arrested for rape

A suspected migrant smuggler has been arrested in Thessaloniki on charges of repeatedly raping a 33-year-old Iraqi refugee woman whom he had held against her will with her two children in an apartment in the region of Volvi outside the northern port city.



The suspect, a 34-year-old Turkish national, had reportedly received money from the woman to transport her and her children across the border from Turkey.



He was arrested on Monday after she notified asylum service employees about her plight. The woman said the suspect had also molested one of her children.



The young family has been transferred to a migrants shelter.