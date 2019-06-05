Mitsotakis meets with SYRIZA-backed mayor-elect in Keratsini

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday met with SYRIZA-backed mayor-elect Christos Vrettakos in the Keratsini district of Piraeus.



The meeting was largely seen as a symbolic gesture of Mitsotakis’ intention to work with all mayors and regional governors, regardless of party affiliation, if elected prime minister in national elections next month.



Talks focused on municipal election results as well as on the projects that need to take place in the area in the coming years.



New Democracy swept to victory in the second round of municipal and regional elections on Sunday with conservative-backed candidates clinching the capital's mayorship and virtually all Greek regions.