Ancient Athenian neighborhood opens to the public on June 21

The Acropolis Museum will mark its 10th anniversary on June 21 with the official opening to visitors of an ancient Athenian neighborhood that was excavated beneath the building and which is currently visible through the glass floor at its entrance. The 4,000-square meter site contains the ruins of an ancient neighborhood dating from the Classical period and includes houses, workshops, bathhouses and streets. It will also display items used in the daily lives of ancient Athenians in the 5th century that were unearthed during the excavations. “Essentially, we will open a new floor of the museum, which will provide information about the daily lives of Athenians,” museum President Dimitris Pandermalis said. [Alexandros Vlahos/ANA-MPA]

 

