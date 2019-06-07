Greek beaches among cleanest, report shows

Ninety-seven percent of bathing sites monitored last year in Greece were found to have excellent water quality, according to a report by the European Commission and the European Environment Agency (EEA) published Thursday.



The annual report monitors bathing sites across the European Union that meet the “most stringent quality standards for water cleanliness.”



Greece was behind Cyprus (99.1 percent of all sites), Malta (98.9 percent of all sites) and Austria (97.3 percent of all sites).



The report said that more than 85 percent of bathing sites in the EU that were monitored had excellent water quality.