Conqueror of four of the world’s highest peaks

Greek climber Antonis Sykaris holds up the Greek flag atop one of four peaks with an altitude of more than 8,000 meters in the Himalayas that he scaled within a period of one year – the first Greek to do so – in this photo released on Saturday. His most recent achievement was the conquest of Mt Lhotse (8,516 meters) on May 14. Before that he scaled the peaks of Mt Everest (8,848 meters), Mt Kangchenjunga (8,586 meters) and Mt Manaslu (8,163 meters). He said he also tried to conquer Mt Makalu (8,481 m) but was forced to stop at 7,800 m due to a lack of supplies.