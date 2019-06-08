Migrant smuggler arrested after car chase

A 31-year-old migrant smuggler was arrested on Saturday after a car chase near the village of Limni outside Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

A high-speed chase began on the Egnatia highway after he ignored a request by police to pull over. However, his car, with 10 migrants inside, veered off the road into a field. He ran off but police soon caught up with him.

The migrants had entered Greece through the Turkish border and paid the smuggler to drive them to Thessaloniki.