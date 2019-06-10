Program against island overtourism

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is cooperating with the Greek authorities to develop a program for the promotion of sustainable tourism on two of the most popular holiday islands in the country, Rhodes and Santorini.

The initiative for the planning of destination management funded by the European Union aims to assist corporations and local communities on the islands in meeting the challenges of tourism, including the differentiation of destinations, the reduction of dependence on the “sea and sun” model, and combating the threat of overtourism.

The program on Rhodes and Santorini is supported by the local chambers of commerce and is expanding through the development of a guide for destination management toward the preparation of similar plans for other destinations around the country.

According to the EBRD, the plans will highlight the benefits and the challenges of tourism development and offer a long-term strategy for each island destination, identifying the necessary initiatives for tourism to continue on sustainable terms and the determination of the roles of the various interested parties.



The program is co-funded by the EU and the Greek Tourism Ministry.