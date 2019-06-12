Greece unlikely to be discussed at Eurogroup, EU official says

It is highly improbable that Greece will be discussed during Thursday's Eurogroup in Luxembourg, a top eurozone official said Wednesday.



The same official said that the third report on Greece's enhanced post-program surveillance issued by the European Commission will be discussed by the eurozone finance ministry staff (Euro Working Group) after Greece’s July 7 elections.



However, he said that there was no pending decision at this time for activating measures to ease the Greek debt.



Asked if the early repayment of IMF loans to Greece will go ahead, the same official said that no official request has been made and that this was not the right time to discuss the issue.



