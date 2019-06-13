NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish hackers target junior minister’s Instagram account

The Instagram account of Greece’s Deputy Sports Minister Giorgos Vasiliadis was hacked by a Turkish group calling itself Anka Neferler Tim on Thursday afternoon.

The hackers posted two photos on Vasiliadis' account, one of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia — a Byzantine-era cathedral that now serves as a museum - and another with the group's logo.

A Twitter account which appears to belong to the hackers confirmed the action with two photos of Vasiliadis' account.

