Turkish hackers target junior minister’s Instagram account

The Instagram account of Greece’s Deputy Sports Minister Giorgos Vasiliadis was hacked by a Turkish group calling itself Anka Neferler Tim on Thursday afternoon.



The hackers posted two photos on Vasiliadis' account, one of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia — a Byzantine-era cathedral that now serves as a museum - and another with the group's logo.

A Twitter account which appears to belong to the hackers confirmed the action with two photos of Vasiliadis' account.