The heat is on

Tourists find some relief from the sun under umbrellas in downtown Athens on Thursday during a weeklong heat wave that has seen temperatures across Greece pushing past the 30 Celsius mark. Meteorologists warned that more hot weather is to come over the next few days, with temperature set to climb as high as 38C in central Greece on Friday and Saturday. Conditions will feel even more oppressive as a result of high humidity levels and dust blowing in from North Africa, the National Observatory’s Meteo service said. [InTime News]