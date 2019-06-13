MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

The heat is on

  • heat

TAGS: Weather

Tourists find some relief from the sun under umbrellas in downtown Athens on Thursday during a weeklong heat wave that has seen temperatures across Greece pushing past the 30 Celsius mark. Meteorologists warned that more hot weather is to come over the next few days, with temperature set to climb as high as 38C in central Greece on Friday and Saturday. Conditions will feel even more oppressive as a result of high humidity levels and dust blowing in from North Africa, the National Observatory’s Meteo service said. [InTime News]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 