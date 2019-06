A wildfire that broke out on Friday near western Attica's Megara has been extinguished, the town's mayor has said.

Speaking on One TV, Mayor Costas Fylaktos praised the country's fire service for its immediate response to the blaze, which started in an in accessible area of woodland on the outskirts of Megara, and said that the damage is limited.

He added that despite high temperatures, mild winds helped firefighters control the fire.