Toll from migrant boat sinking off coast of Kos at 12

The death toll from the sinking of a boat carrying more than 40 migrants from Turkey to Greece reached 12 on Monday, the Turkish coast guard was reported as saying.

According to Agence-France Press, 12 people have been reported drowned and 21 passengers were rescued after the vessel went down off the Turkish coast of Bodrum, a few kilometers from the Greek island of Kos.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the vessel when it set sail, though the AFP reported that the search was continuing for survivors or possibly more casualties.

There was also no indication of the victims' identities.