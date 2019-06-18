First time EU pushes for measures against Turkey, say sources

A decision by the European Union on Tuesday to consider taking measures against Turkey over its gas drilling activities in Cyprus’ offshore maritime zone is the first time action has been decided to deter Ankara, according to diplomatic sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

“For the first time the European Union is deciding on measures against Turkey for violating international law and specifically for its activities in Cyprus' EZZ,” the sources were quoted as saying, after Tuesday's meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC) in Luxembourg.

“Greece fought a hard battle at the General Affairs Council,” they added.



During its meeting earlier on Tuesday, GAC said Turkey's illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean will have a “serious immediate negative impact” across the range of EU-Turkey relations and called on Ankara to show restraint and respect the sovereign rights of the EU member-state.

It also invited the Commission and the European External Action Service to submit "options for appropriate measures without delay."