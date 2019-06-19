Defense min: Greece takes necessary action to address Turkish provocations

Greece, along with Cyprus, the European Union and other international actors, is taking all necessary action to address Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis said Wednesday.



He also spoke about the plan to reorganize the Armed Forces, noting their operational capabilities and dissuasive capacity.

The comments came a day after the EU said it would consider measures against Turkey over its drilling activities in the region.

Apostolakis, a former chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), was speaking to students of the Supreme Joint War College in Thessaloniki.