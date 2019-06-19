Briton goes missing while trekking in Zakynthos

A search and rescue operation was launched on the Ionian island of Zakynthos to locate a missing 73-year-old Briton who was spending his holidays with his wife on the Greek island, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the man set off on a trek on Mt. Skopos on Tuesday morning but did not return. His wife alerted the police on Tuesday night and authorities sent out search teams.



The man had not taken his mobile phone, sources cited by the news agency said.