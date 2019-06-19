Passenger traffic registered by Greek airports soared over the first five months of the year, according to Civil Aviation Authority figures.

From January to May 2019 the total number of passengers who used Greece’s airports amounted to 17,061,502, up 5.6 percent or 904,230 passengers, compared to the same period last year.

The total number of flights at Greek airports rose 6.2 percent from last year to 153,960, of which 73,638 were domestic flights and 80,322 international.

However, the increase recorded in May was more moderate, as passenger traffic advanced by just 1.2 percent, and flights grew 2.5 percent from May 2018.