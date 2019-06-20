Current account deficit shrinks in April, tourism revenues up

Greece's current account balance showed a slightly smaller deficit in April compared to the same month last year, on lower payments for fuel imports and higher receipts from transport services, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

Central bank data showed the deficit at 1.4 billion euros ($1.58 billion) from a deficit of 1.486 billion euros in April 2018.

Tourism revenues rose to 537 million euros from 503 million in the same month a year earlier.

In 2018 as a whole, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion euros year-on-year as the trade gap widened.

[Reuters]