Erdogan does not expect US sanctions over S-400 deal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said he did not expect the United States to impose sanctions on Turkey over its planned purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system, despite the repeated warnings from Washington, Daily Sabah reported.



Speaking at a rare news conference for foreign media in Istanbul, Erdogan said the acquisition is a “done deal” and that the US should think carefully before imposing sanctions. He also said that if Washington follows through with its threat, Ankara will retaliate, according to the Turkish newspaper's website.