Katrougalos calls foreign policy council meeting
Online
Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos on Friday called a meeting of the country's National Council for Foreign Affairs (ESEP) on June 26 to discuss developments with Turkey and specifically its planned drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos on Friday called a meeting of the country's National Council for Foreign Affairs (ESEP) on June 26 to discuss developments with Turkey and specifically its planned drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The minister will brief party representatives on the issues at hand. The council will be held at 1:30 p.m. (local time).