Blaze in Lagonisi contained, one man detained

Photo: Facebook, Kostas Tsetselis

A blaze that burned dry grass and bushes around the seaside residential town of Lagonisi in southwestern Attica on Saturday afternoon was in recession and was expected to be brought under full control in the next few hours, the fire department said.



Police has reportedly detained a man in connection with the fire who is being interrogated on his activities at the Kalyvia police department.

As the blazed approached the residential area earlier in the day, municipal authorities evacuated several houses as a precaution. The flames passed near yards but then changed direction due to the wind and headed towards the nearby hills.

Forty-five firemen, two water-dropping airplanes and one helicopter were brought in while crews remained in areas where the flames have been put out to prevent any rekindling.