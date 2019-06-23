MONDAY

The Central Union of Chambers of Greece and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry organize a workshop in English on “The European Union and Turkey. Trade and investments: Opportunities, rules and requirements.” The event starts at 10 a.m. at 7 Academias, Athens. (Info: 210.338.7104, www.acci.gr)

Athens-listed companies Mytilineos, Diversa, Xylemporia, Frigoglass and Kordellos Bros are holding general shareholders’ meetings.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Trade Council is organizing an event titled “One Belt, One Road: Chinese AI Landing in Greece.” It will be held at Zappeio Hall in central Athens from 3 p.m., under the auspices of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Info: ebea@acci.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the May readings of its material costs index for new residential buildings.

Listed Lamda Development, Intralot and Quest hold general meetings of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

The Central Union of Chambers of Greece and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organizing a conference on the “National Plan for the Development of Business Parks for Industry and Logistics 2018-2040”. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7 Academias, Athens. (Info: 210.360.7944, www.acci.gr)

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Enterprise Greece begin a three-day business mission to Dublin. To Friday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the first-quarter readings of its indexes on employment, hours worked and wages in Greece.

Athens-listed EYDAP, GEK Terna, Lavipharm, Optronics Technologies, Haidementos, Byte Computers, Alpha Astika Akinita, Creta Farms, Thessaloniki Port Authority, ELGEKA, Avax and Karelia hold general meetings.

THURSDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organizes a conference on “Crisis Management and Democracy in the EU and Latin America: Lessons Learned,” at the European Public Law Organization (EPLO), 2 Polygnotou & Dioskouron, Plaka, Athens, from 9 a.m. (Info: 210.725.7124, www.eliamep.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law organizes a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and Law: Legislation and responsibility,” at 43 Academias, Athens, running from 4-9 p.m. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its October-December 2018 statistics on road freight transport and its January-March 2019 data on producer prices in services.

Public Power Corporation, Euromedica, Minerva, Selonda aquacultures, Vogiatzoglou Systems, Livanis and Varvaressos hold general meetings.

FRIDAY

Public Power Corporation (PPC) will publish its first-quarter financial results.

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) will have it report on “Global Trends 2030: Challenges and Choices for Europe” presented by Ruby Gropas, team leader on social affairs at the European Political Strategy Center of the European Commission. At the European Parliament Information Office in Athens, 8 Amalias, from 1 p.m. The event is in English. (Info: 210.725.7110, www.eliamep.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its April reports on road traffic accidents and on turnover in retail trade and its May figures on industrial producer prices.

Athens-listed corporations Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank, Piraeus Port Authority, Flexopack, Medicon, Daios Plastics, Euroconsultants, FG Europe, VIS, Girakian, Papoutsanis, Forthnet, Dimitriou, Revoil and Epsilon Net are holding general meetings.

SUNDAY

An extraordinary meeting of European Union heads of state and government takes place in Brussels, with the participation of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.