Food is 5 pct more expensive in Greece than the EU average

Food prices in Greece are above the European Union average, while the country is the most expensive among the EU-28 in telecommunications, including internet connections and telecom equipment.

This is according to 2018 data published by Eurostat, which illustrate that disposable incomes in Greece have dropped in the decade of the crisis – often due to the various taxes and levies imposed – while the prices of goods and services have remained high.

Last year food prices in Greece stood 5.2 percent above the EU average, making life even more difficult for poorer households.

