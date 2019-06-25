Corinth supermarket destroyed by fire

The Corinth fire service on Tuesday was investigating the causes of a large blaze that broke out in a supermarket in the area of Hiliomodi.



According to the fire service, the blaze broke out at around 9 a.m., though it remained unclear what caused it.



Twelve fire engines and 26 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the blaze was extinguished before it could spread to adjacent buildings, which were evacuated.



The supermarket itself was destroyed but there were no reports of injuries.