Fraport Greece presented its plans for the revamp of Myconos Airport on Tuesday, with its design influenced by Aegean dovecotes and architecture in a marriage of the island’s traditional heritage with its modern side.

It is expected that Myconos Airport will be serving up to 2 million passengers a year by 2026, up from 1.3 million today, and its area will grow to 13,000 square meters in 2021 from 10,000 sq.m. today upon completion of the 25-million-euro investment.

There will be more check-in counters and improved facilities throughout.