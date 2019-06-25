BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Myconos Airport facelift plans revealed

ALEXANDRA KASSIMI

TAGS: Transport, Privatizations

Fraport Greece presented its plans for the revamp of Myconos Airport on Tuesday, with its design influenced by Aegean dovecotes and architecture in a marriage of the island’s traditional heritage with its modern side.

It is expected that Myconos Airport will be serving up to 2 million passengers a year by 2026, up from 1.3 million today, and its area will grow to 13,000 square meters in 2021 from 10,000 sq.m. today upon completion of the 25-million-euro investment.

There will be more check-in counters and improved facilities throughout.

