Staff shortages and dysfunctional equipment at several Attica hospitals mean that they are likely to struggle to effectively deal with acute heart conditions and other serious cases, putting a great burden on the capital’s largest hospitals, Kathimerini understands.



One of the biggest problems is the aging equipment in the blood labs at many hospitals and the absence of staff – which will intensify in August when employees take vacations. As a result, bigger hospitals such as Evangelismos and G. Gennimatas will likely have to deal with the additional cases.



According to the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP), almost half of the 16 blood labs at Athens state hospitals are relying on old equipment that is often dysfunctional.



The Nikaia General Hospital’s blood lab is expected to close for three months as it awaits delivery of new equipment.