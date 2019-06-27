Migrant camp evacuated in Lavrio due to nearby fire

Firefighters evacuated migrants from an unofficial camp in Lavrio in southeastern Attica, after a fire broke down in dry grassland and garbage in the area on Thursday morning.



The fire service said there was no immediate danger for the camp but it was decided to move its residents due to the smoke.



It also said the headquarters of the Hellenic Defence Systems, which is also located nearby, is not at risk.



Twenty one firemen and a helicopter were sent to tackle the blaze.