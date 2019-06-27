Wrestling legend Holidis passes away

Greek sports is mourning the passing of wrestler Babis Holidis, winner of two medals at the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games.

He died on Wednesday at the age of 62 years.

The Kazakh-born diminutive athlete had won bronze both in Los Angeles and in Seoul and was one of the most decorated wrestlers in the sport’s history in Greece. He competed in four Olympics.

Holidis also served as the national wrestling team coach from 1998 to 2000 and commanded great respect in the sport and in society in general thanks to his hard work and low profile.