Mitsotakis: No public sector firings, no benefit cuts if ND wins elections

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday that there will be neither firings in the public sector nor cuts to benefits if he becomes prime minister after Sunday’s general election.



Speaking during a party rally in Volos, central Greece, the New Democracy chief vowed to enforce performance evaluation in the civil service, a practice vehemently opposed by unionists.



In the same speech, Mitsotakis called for a strong mandate in Sunday’s vote, saying Greece needs a stable government.



“We should let no vote go to waste,” he said.