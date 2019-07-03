Optimism grows in local market

Greek management consultants are optimistic about the course of the Greek economy in the next 12 months, according to a survey by the Hellenic Association of Management Consulting Firms (SESMA) released on Tuesday.



The economic sentiment index jumped to 43.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019 from 30.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019, the highest reading since 2014, the survey showed.



SESMA attributes the positive trend to greater optimism both for macroeconomic data and production factors.



The only exception to the positive climate was expectations concerning exports of products and services, possibly because of a worsening economic climate in Europe and the world, according to the survey.



[Xinhua]