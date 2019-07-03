Mitsotakis: New elections if there's no outright majority

The leader of center-right New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Wednesday his intention to call a re-run of the general elections if his party is not able to secure an outright majority on July 7.



“If it is not possible to form a government, the country will be directly led to [fresh] elections,” he said in a wide-ranging interview with Alpha TV, noting that the result of the polls “is not a foregone conclusion.”

Mitsotakis said none of the other opposition parties have expressed an interest in forming a coalition with ND, which means he intends “to present Greeks with the real dilemma.”



Asked whether he intends to pay pensioners the annual benefit introduced by the current SYRIZA administration, he said that this is his intention but it will depend on whether the 4 percent growth target is met. If they are, then the next payment will be made at the end of 2020.



Concerning the changes in the penal code that could grant convicted terrorists an early, conditional release from prison, Mitsotakis was clear that ND will reinstate the previous provisions that exclude them from the use of an electronic ankle bracelet.



He also criticized SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for rushing to appoint the new leadership of the Supreme Court and said he will