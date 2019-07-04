Temperatures to peak on Thursday

A rise in temperatures in many parts of Greece which started on Wednesday will peak on Thursday, as a hot air mass from Africa that hit western and northern Europe last week sweeps into the country.

The National Observatory's Meteo weather service said temperatures will range from 21 to 38 degrees in Northern Greece,40-41 degrees Celsius in Thessaly, 22 to 38 degrees in central and southern Greece, 40-41 degrees in the West Central region, 23 to 33 degrees in the Cyclades and Crete and 23 to 36 degrees in the Eastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese.



For Athens, Meteo has forecast highs of 38 degrees, but temperatures will be 2-3 degrees lower near the seaside.

Thessaloniki will face temperatures between 25 to 36 degrees.

The heat is expected to ease as of Friday but temperatures will remain high for the season.