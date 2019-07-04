This year’s heavy tax obligations for Greek citizens will begin straight after the general election, adding up to more than 14 billion euros in the second half of 2019. Over a quarter of that concerns income tax, as 2.5 million taxpayers will have to pay some 3.5 billion euros, starting from this month.

The question for the tax administration as well as government that emerges from Sunday’s election is whether that 14 billion euros will enter the public coffers as projected by the state budget, or end up on top of the expired debts pile.

Besides income tax, in the latter half of the year taxpayers will have to pay 3.4 billion euros toward the Single Property Tax (ENFIA), corporate taxes of 3 billion, road tax (that is due in December) amounting to 1 billion euros, and several other taxes and levies.