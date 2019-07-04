Public revenues chief Pitsilis to head IOTA
Founded in 1996, IOTA is a non-profit intergovernmental organization that provides its members a platform for exchanging experiences and best practices on important issues and current developments concerning practical aspects of tax administration. It currently comprises 44 member tax administrations.
Giorgos Pitsilis, the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, has been appointed president of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) for the 2019-2020 period, it was announced Thursday.
