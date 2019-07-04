Public revenues chief Pitsilis to head IOTA

Giorgos Pitsilis, the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, has been appointed president of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) for the 2019-2020 period, it was announced Thursday.

Founded in 1996, IOTA is a non-profit intergovernmental organization that provides its members a platform for exchanging experiences and best practices on important issues and current developments concerning practical aspects of tax administration. It currently comprises 44 member tax administrations.

