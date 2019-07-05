NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Woman detained over Spata fire

Authorities detained a 72-year-old woman suspected of accidentally starting a fire in forestland in the area of Kato Vakalopoulo in Spata, eastern Attica.

The fire service believe sparks from a generator the woman was using caused the blaze. She was detained at the Spata fire service.

The blaze broke out at around 10 a.m. and by 4 p.m. it had been brought under control.

A total of 40 firefighters, manning 15 engines, were involved in the operation on the ground, while a helicopter aided efforts from the air.

