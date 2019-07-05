Liosia-Kiato section of suburban railway closes due to smoke

The fire service ordered the closure of the Liosia-Kiato section of the Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) on Friday due to thick smoke caused by a fire which started in dry grassland in the area of Nea Zoi, at Aspropyrgos.



According to train operator TRAINOSE, carriages 1316 and 1319 will remain in Nea Peramos and Corinth, respectively, until the fire service issues new directions.



Ten firemen manning five fire-fighting vehicles are at the scene of the blaze.