Bosnian Serb arrested at the border on Interpol charges

A Bosnian Serb who was arrested at the Evzones border crossing on Thursday afternoon on an arrest warrant issued by Interpol was led before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Friday.



The 46-year-old is wanted in Bosnia-Herzegovina on charges of attempted murder. He was identified during passport control.



According to the prosecution documents, the crime was committed by the suspect on June 1 when, “in agreement and together with others,” he punched and kicked another man.

Appearing before the prosecutor, he denied the accusation saying it is “politically motivated.”

The suspect is believed to be living in Belgrade where he was returning to after holidays with his family in Greece.

A court in Thessaloniki will decide in the coming days on his extradition.